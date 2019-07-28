Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.75 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Holding by $571,764

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 33,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,814 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.57M, down from 367,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Co Limited has invested 0.38% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% or 18,904 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 1.34% stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability has 13,152 shares. Cim Lc holds 3,621 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Lc has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Panagora Asset Management holds 2,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Limited Company accumulated 147,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 19,615 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 254,439 shares. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 34,229 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 10,692 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 28,093 shares stake. Sit Invest invested in 33,005 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 6,724 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares to 292,148 shares, valued at $342.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carroll Fincl Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,299 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 5,499 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 33,707 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,018 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 717,361 shares. Cambridge holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 3,521 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 15,405 shares. First Dallas Secs stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 27,154 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.11M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Eagle Glob Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 428,402 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 4,367 were reported by Liberty Mutual Asset.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.