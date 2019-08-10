Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Concho Resources (GTN) Stake by $870,734 as Market Value Declined; Medtronic (MDT) Stock Price Rose While Todd Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 218.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 276,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 403,031 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.71M, up from 126,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (GTN) by 73.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 18,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 25,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 91,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unit Corp (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 43,687 shares to 53,399 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc.

