Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Position in First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) by $997,272; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $658,296; Market Valuation Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 20,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 117,023 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.13M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Limited Co has 2.95% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 108,571 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot holds 3.74% or 150,700 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP owns 38,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Limited invested in 5.04% or 224,146 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0.48% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 83,379 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 975 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.13% or 424,962 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 4,442 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,515 shares. Hills Natl Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 8,878 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,849 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 320 shares. Central Natl Bank And Company reported 0.61% stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere (NYSE:DE) by 2,278 shares to 61,489 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).