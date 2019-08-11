Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Position; 8 Analysts Covering LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) stake by 78.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 12,245 shares as Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 27,847 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 15,602 last quarter. Green Dot Corp Class A now has $1.55B valuation. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 355.66% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Among 8 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Roth Capital. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Needham. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 36.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Berenberg 40.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $39 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 188,502 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 166,613 shares. Kbc Nv owns 26,552 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 90,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Howe Rusling owns 131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Co has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 337,397 shares. Granahan Ma reported 2.58M shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 2,374 are held by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,512 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 53,815 shares. 50,996 were accumulated by Essex Investment Lc. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 35,812 shares.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 1.36 million shares traded or 104.38% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,674 shares to 74,015 valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 4,077 shares and now owns 112,749 shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 87,263 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,980 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Blackrock invested in 5.77 million shares. Gsa Prns Llp owns 0.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 5,754 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 7,792 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 4.45M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 140,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 74,646 shares. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7,920 shares. Toscafund Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 155,010 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 13,031 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 8,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).