Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position By $1.20 Million; Shorts at Valhi (VHI) Lowered By 10.72%

Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI) had a decrease of 10.72% in short interest. VHI’s SI was 727,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.72% from 815,300 shares previously. With 207,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI)’s short sellers to cover VHI’s short positions. The SI to Valhi Inc’s float is 3.21%. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is down 58.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 16.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 15,827 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 110,239 shares with $8.45M value, up from 94,412 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 2,134 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 92,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,698 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Company reported 4,414 shares stake. First National Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown reported 0.16% stake. Charter Trust has 17,918 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra Inc holds 0.68% or 255,007 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 16,775 shares. Wexford Lp has 26,105 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sabal reported 2,789 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.56% above currents $76.86 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 5,091 shares to 66,747 valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,202 shares and now owns 102,430 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $617.32 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.