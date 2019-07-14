Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Centene (CNC) Stake by $1.99 Million as Stock Declined; Country Trust Bank Stake in Abiomed Common (ABMD) Increased by $3.04 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 37,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 39,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Abiomed Inc Common (ABMD) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 10,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,931 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 96,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Abiomed Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.69. About 400,128 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 71,423 shares. Creative Planning owns 12,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.26% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Services reported 294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 20,300 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 265,712 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,463 shares. 2.58 million are held by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Llc. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Cypress Cap Limited Liability Com (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 400 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 86,200 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset Trust stated it has 0.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,235 shares to 59,750 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,430 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $26.14 million activity. 24,000 shares were sold by Weber David M, worth $8.44 million.

