Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Credit Acceptance (HP); Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Position in United Natural Foods (UNFI) by $571,207 as Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 43,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 735,033 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 778,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 44,171 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (HP) by 280.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 44,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 59,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Credit Acceptance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 120,884 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,845 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 154,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 20,900 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 38,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 100,171 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.59 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 19,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 1,511 shares. 611 were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Regions Fincl reported 13 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 66,932 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 12,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 186,910 shares.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37M for 2.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 186,461 shares to 926,909 shares, valued at $36.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

