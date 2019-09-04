Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (EPAM); Baupost Group Lifted Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $281.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 3.52 million shares traded or 18.31% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual-share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (EPAM) by 382.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 19,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $191.63. About 201,166 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 540,802 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 334,507 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.05M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 22,156 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Capital Ltd invested in 250,598 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com owns 349,462 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.38% or 132,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 36,732 shares. Shell Asset holds 19,261 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct holds 3.36% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 3.67M shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 268,218 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Advent Cap Management De, a New York-based fund reported 14,519 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:CLI) by 33,368 shares to 24,553 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 13,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NYSE:OFG).