Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT); Legacy Capital Partners Lifted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position by $640,442

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 32,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 66,387 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 33,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 2.30 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY CONCLUDES APPEARANCE AT CERAWEEK GATHERING; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP CFO refutes reports CEO Bob Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37,863 shares to 603,981 shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock In (VWO) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited reported 21,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors owns 164,882 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Macquarie Limited owns 81,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 74,477 were reported by Quantbot Technology Lp. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 12,260 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Oakbrook Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 120 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,623 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 46 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 119,687 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 135 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 68,385 shares.

