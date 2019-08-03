Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Colfax (CFX); Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Value Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.02M market cap company. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 16.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1193.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 26,914 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.91 million shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Ex-SEAL Turned Fund Manager Recommends This Shipping Company – Forbes Now” published on April 25, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are Jefferies’ Top 13 Tanker Picks For 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings’ (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 136,350 shares in its portfolio. Tru Com Of Vermont accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 2.08M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 50,544 shares. Automobile Association owns 308,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 145,448 shares. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 133,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc stated it has 401,571 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 57,111 shares. Convergence Prns has 0.23% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 36,103 shares. 142,818 were reported by Raymond James & Assocs. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).