Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Amedisys (AMED); Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Raised Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 83,460 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 77,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 72,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 1.90 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Limited Liability Company holds 11,915 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 12,924 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Convergence Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 15,975 shares. 118,568 are held by Sei Invs Comm. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 304,513 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 10,780 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 29,098 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Charles Schwab Investment has 274,309 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc has 122,143 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,895 shares to 132,002 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,466 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.16% or 13,988 shares. 1.67M are owned by Citigroup Inc. 83,793 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. 24,623 are owned by Rampart Inv Ltd. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5.51M shares. Orleans Management Corporation La stated it has 22,086 shares. Bragg Advisors owns 82,332 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited holds 23,509 shares. Enterprise accumulated 0.03% or 1,406 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 106,228 shares. Ftb has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 0.24% or 3.25 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,067 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 56,664 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,788 shares to 15,202 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,095 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

