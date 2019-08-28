Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increases Holding in Bloomin Brands (CZNC); Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Upped Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (CZNC) by 264.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 12,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, up from 4,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 8,789 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC); 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $346.36. About 250,072 shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Since March 8, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $118,737 activity. 576 shares were bought by LAMBERT LEO F, worth $14,814. SINGER AARON K bought 350 shares worth $8,358. 93 shares valued at $2,511 were bought by Pellegrino Frank G on Friday, June 7. $12,737 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares were bought by Lehman Terry L. FISHER JAN E bought $6,230 worth of stock or 231 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold CZNC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,125 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Alliancebernstein LP owns 15,702 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). 221,248 were reported by State Street. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 8,977 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com reported 1,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Park Circle has 0.71% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 40,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 18,266 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) or 3,967 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 133,639 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16,025 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 4,973 shares to 32,103 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,048 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.