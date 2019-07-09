Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Altria Group (AI) Stake; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Increased Stake

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (AI) by 1189.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 112,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,446 shares of the finance and investors services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 712,641 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has declined 30.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AI News: 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset Had $11.03 Per Common Share of Book Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arlington Asset Investment Corp Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AI); 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 – ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT – FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF ‘RIGHTS,’ AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022; 13/04/2018 ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 26/04/2018 – Arlington Asset Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Arlington Asset 1Q Loss/Shr $2.00

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSEMKT:UEC) by 52,215 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,778 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.57% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 48,145 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 89,757 shares. Iberiabank holds 41,187 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 975,787 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 37.09 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mig Cap Lc holds 0.04% or 8,247 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.5% or 64,718 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.99% or 67,606 shares. Central Bank & Tru has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 236,806 are held by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weik Cap reported 0.36% stake.