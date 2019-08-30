Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holds Position in Bgc Partners Class A (KMX); As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock Declined, Mangrove Partners Boosted Holding by $5.44 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc Class A (KMX) by 57.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 48,233 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 30,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 841,500 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 630,893 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Riverhead Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 79,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 11,889 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Verus Finance Prns stated it has 1.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 39,200 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,785 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 32 shares. Comm Comml Bank holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 4,269 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 142,559 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 83,411 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 162,763 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NYSE:TMHC) by 32,269 shares to 5,964 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 35,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,652 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James Associates holds 13,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 89,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 20,042 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 248,154 shares. Moreover, Armistice Cap Llc has 0.42% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 1.52M shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 87,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial reported 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 498,844 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0% or 42,700 shares. State Street stated it has 1.63M shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

