Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holds Holding in Amedisys (AMED); Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) by $3.50 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 134,403 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 139,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 531,384 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 391,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 278,261 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 90,986 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 30,548 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 1,870 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 178,805 shares stake. New York-based Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.7% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 9,524 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 212,124 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 80,455 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd accumulated 1.27% or 81,433 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,665 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc holds 478,932 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,247 shares to 127,359 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 18,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,264 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mngmt LP stated it has 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 907,819 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 236,767 shares. Amer Century owns 394,757 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Zebra Management Ltd holds 9,102 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 418,679 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 349,513 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com owns 13,794 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 39,442 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 220,503 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

