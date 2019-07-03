Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holding in Suntrust Banks (NTGR) Raised as Share Value Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Holding by $2.85 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NTGR) by 165.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,248 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 157,768 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CUZ) by 209,272 shares to 57,559 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 53,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,199 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. Another trade for 1,987 shares valued at $78,387 was sold by Rogers Tamesa. 738 shares were sold by Henry David John, worth $28,612. The insider WERDANN MICHAEL A sold 2,997 shares worth $116,374. Another trade for 11,588 shares valued at $431,736 was sold by LO PATRICK CS.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.