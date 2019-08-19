Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed by $334,906; Consulta LTD Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $31.40 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $277.32. About 91,743 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 36,452 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 37,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 47,139 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Llc holds 736 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bridges Inv Mgmt has 95,920 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd invested in 73,253 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 111,257 shares stake. 1,197 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co. The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 111,500 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dubuque National Bank Trust accumulated 1,987 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 316,399 shares. Boys Arnold And Comm stated it has 2,669 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 129,787 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 66,895 shares.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.07 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Etf Trust (IWF) by 44,700 shares to 97,100 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.32 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.