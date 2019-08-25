Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Trimmed by $841,508 as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position Maintained by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 10,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 238,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, down from 249,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 37,480 shares to 76,658 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT).