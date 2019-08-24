Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake by $482,358; Stock Price Rose; Shamrock Asset Management Has Cut Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position as Stock Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 10.60 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,087 shares to 587,661 shares, valued at $47.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,729 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Forbes.com published: “7 REITs Yielding 7% — or More! – Forbes” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How We Saw Annaly Capital’s Call Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares to 24,759 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 2,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 32,290 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 25.31 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 3.76M shares. Brave Asset Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Destination Wealth invested in 4,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap owns 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 569,097 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tiverton Asset Lc owns 118,916 shares. Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 166,253 shares. Panagora Asset reported 206,325 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.31% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tradewinds Lc accumulated 984 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 131.31M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 524,692 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.