Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Stake in Boeing (CTXS) by $28.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Stake by $308,592; Valuation Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.63M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boeing (CTXS) by 289.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 73,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 99,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.91M, up from 25,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 889,924 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,284 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 1.93% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 2.79M shares. Madison Hldgs Inc accumulated 1.08% or 811,281 shares. Barclays Plc holds 2.63 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3,144 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,723 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,093 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.87 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 10,751 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tortoise Invest Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 160 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.83% or 376,235 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 43,325 shares. Moreover, M Inc has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,894 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citrix Drives Future of Application Development and Delivery – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Real Estate Finance Inc Trust (NASDAQ:TXN) by 168,971 shares to 19,306 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S And T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 17,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NASDAQ:ABCB).