Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position in Walt Disney (DIS) by $2.97 Million as Shares Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 91,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 62,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 481,883 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 292,658 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation invested in 33,072 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited reported 4,091 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Company owns 109 shares. Hudock has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Essex Ltd Llc reported 192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 32,245 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Natixis holds 233,504 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,878 shares. Benedict Inc holds 0.51% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 6,696 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.02 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 40,453 shares to 63,909 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 676,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,077 shares to 112,749 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,975 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).