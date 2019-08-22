Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Hartford Financial Services Group (PGNX) Stake By $715,939; Futurefuel (FF) Sentiment Is 1.7

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 68 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 40 cut down and sold their equity positions in Futurefuel Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Hartford Financial Services Group (PGNX) stake by 53.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 14,611 shares as Hartford Financial Services Group (PGNX)’s stock rose 7.82%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 12,910 shares with $642,000 value, down from 27,521 last quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group now has $388.90M valuation. The stock increased 16.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 2.13M shares traded or 169.32% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. for 299,450 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 49,089 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 16,111 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $480.75 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 49,738 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 13.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 137.11% above currents $4.5 stock price. Progenics had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Brookline Capital Markets maintained the shares of PGNX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Needham has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 23,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0% or 57,403 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 2.29M shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.16M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 13.53M shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 696,808 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 38,307 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Farallon Lc owns 4.20 million shares. Parkside Fin National Bank has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Raymond James invested in 0% or 57,821 shares. 1.42M were reported by Pinnacle Associate Limited. 526 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company.

