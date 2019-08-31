Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,335 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 38,360 shares with $9.58 million value, down from 39,695 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 352,597 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 7.92 million shares with $541.60 million value, up from 7.57M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc. now has $15.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target in Monday, April 15 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 797,137 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv has 76,514 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 22 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Commercial Bank reported 168,977 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs Commerce has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,421 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.09% or 27,648 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.12% or 1,215 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,573 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1,338 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,422 shares. Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,797 shares stake.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) stake by 41,900 shares to 108,000 valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 10,980 shares and now owns 24,209 shares. Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSEMKT:LNG) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere’s Texas LNG terminal OK’d for Train 2 commercial service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “(LNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotter Trends In Weather Outlook Supports Near-Term Upside, Though Limited With Production And LNG Exports In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 32,146 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 775,000 shares. Rare Ltd holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.04M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amp Cap has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 413,433 shares. 12.62M are owned by Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Liability Ma. Winch Advisory Lc owns 135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.31% or 118,690 shares. 257,623 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Utah Retirement holds 43,513 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.55 million shares. Advisory Networks Ltd accumulated 1,904 shares. Oakmont Corp reported 6.46% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ETE) stake by 1.55 million shares to 92.25M valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 27,242 shares and now owns 81,302 shares. Gaslog Partners L.P. (NYSE:GLOP) was reduced too.