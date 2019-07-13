Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Ametek (B) Holding By $658,542; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Ametek Inc (B) stake by 52.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 8,031 shares as Ametek Inc (B)’s stock declined 8.73%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 7,153 shares with $593,000 value, down from 15,184 last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 151,753 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 53,345 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE)’s stock rose 20.95%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 310,823 shares with $36.04 million value, up from 257,478 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd. now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 294,213 shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Sunday, March 24. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd accumulated 13,223 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 5,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 1.56 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 16,675 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 78,594 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 376 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 659,271 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 2,194 shares. 10,161 were reported by Voloridge Lc. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,935 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). M Secs owns 0.24% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 20,434 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Prudential Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 79,832 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. 1,000 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares with value of $58,826 were bought by Hipple Richard J. 35 shares were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H, worth $1,896 on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was made by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 2,490 shares to 18,092 valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 37,852 shares and now owns 64,264 shares. Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TECH) was raised too.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on July, 26 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. B’s profit will be $40.09M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.86% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 82,285 shares to 134,350 valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 139,354 shares and now owns 210,102 shares. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21 shares. Pnc Financial Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256,725 shares. Smith Salley And owns 4,243 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 218,612 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,159 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 3,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 65,686 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 710 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,607 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 182,139 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,425 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 7,722 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 4,509 shares.