Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Science Applications International (SAIC) Position By $338,200; SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) Had 3 Bulls

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Science Applications International (SAIC) stake by 18.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 4,450 shares as Science Applications International (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 28,841 shares with $2.22M value, up from 24,391 last quarter. Science Applications International now has $5.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 119,663 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS has $5 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 312.84% above currents $1.09 stock price. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Monday, March 18. Needham maintained SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) latest ratings:

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 9,945 shares to 362,812 valued at $20.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 10,856 shares and now owns 205,529 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is -5.83% below currents $88.49 stock price. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,350 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc. 5,751 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 8,051 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 58,690 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd reported 163,465 shares stake. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Boston Family Office Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Scout Invests Inc stated it has 0.34% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cambiar Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Grp owns 132,844 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 18,208 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 4,658 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.08% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 12,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $61,965 activity. 10,015 shares were bought by Taglietti Marco, worth $10,115 on Thursday, August 15.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 69,314 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has declined 30.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 23/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention; 19/04/2018 – DJ SCYNEXIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCYX); 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Initiation of Phase 3 Registration Program in VVC Planned for the Fourth Qtr of 2018, With Potential NDA Filing in 2020; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: QIDP Provides Five Additional Years of Market Exclusivity, and Fast Track Expedites the Regulatory Path; 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Scynexis

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $60.72 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.