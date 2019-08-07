Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Prudential Financial (FNLC) Holding by $2.52 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 26,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 38,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 389,305 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (FNLC) by 697.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 27,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 31,686 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 3,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 745 shares traded. The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) has declined 14.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-The First Bank of Toyama 7184.T -2017/18 parent results; 18/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.51; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNLC); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock or 6,428 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 39,550 shares to 139,250 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc Common (NYSE:MOV).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9,608 shares to 20,603 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 13,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,926 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).