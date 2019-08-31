Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised By $1.12 Million Its Stericycle (MOS) Stake; Last Week Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Analysts

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Stericycle Inc (MOS) stake by 81.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 41,356 shares as Stericycle Inc (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 92,327 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 50,971 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Among 15 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $168.63’s average target is 18.07% above currents $142.82 stock price. Autodesk had 33 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. See Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.57’s average target is 71.67% above currents $18.39 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CItigroup upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Shares for $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Universal Display Corp stake by 9,981 shares to 14,298 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 9,449 shares and now owns 33,438 shares. Penn National Gaming Inc (NYSE:EQT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Invesco reported 0.07% stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.51% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.85 million shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 145,785 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. U S Global holds 0.26% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 11 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 29,583 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.79% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 358,140 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 7,691 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 19,300 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 49,245 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 13,779 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Vital Data: Autodesk, Costco and Bank of America – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 30 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 3,143 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.81% or 58,532 shares. 362,673 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Riverhead Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,932 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Ltd Liability Com has 3.8% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 31,300 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.31% or 6,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,066 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 99,072 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.14% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 3,866 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 35,822 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.81 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 551.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130