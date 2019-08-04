Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (SWN) by $7.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Meritage Group LP Has Raised Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $44.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (SWN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 325,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 21,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 347,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 16.94 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50 million, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 420,383 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 167,787 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5.44 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 656 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3 shares. 675 are owned by Compton Capital Ri. 506 were reported by Fulton Bancorporation Na. First Tru LP has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 281,261 shares. Central Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,305 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has 4,497 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt Communication L L C invested in 0.22% or 106,313 shares. Fil holds 17,471 shares.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 26, 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy Scores Highest In North American Oil & Gas Industry For Water And Chemical Management Practices – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Is A Cautious Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2018.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13M for 5.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.