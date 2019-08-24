Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Essex Property Trust Reit (MDC) by $3.99 Million; Jana Partners Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Trimmed by $114.52 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Reit Inc (MDC) by 94.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 13,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 863 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 14,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 374,419 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4,882 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 16,500 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Fl has invested 7.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Boston Prns invested 0.23% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% or 33,576 shares. Marathon Prns Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 645,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 19,274 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 2.63% or 4.76 million shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 7,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 0% stake.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 310,059 shares to 317,157 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 52,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Reit Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

