Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $1.75 Million; Seaspan Corp. (SSW) Shares Rose While Navellier & Associates Lifted Its Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 33,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 533,266 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp. (SSW) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 79,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 161,380 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 81,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 356,439 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN SEES PURCHASE SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING EPS; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaspan updates on financing move – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaspan Continues Its March Northward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Seaspan Aligns Timing of Quarterly Earnings Release with Conference Call – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaspan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Seaspan: Containership Demand Cushioning Trade War Impact – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24,186 shares to 13,322 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,637 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management stated it has 138,639 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,193 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 50,634 shares. Jefferies Gru holds 0.03% or 34,300 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 17,847 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 36,342 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.38% or 5,258 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 5,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason reported 9,885 shares stake. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Frontier Investment Mgmt Communications invested in 0.03% or 4,282 shares. 37,912 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Hyman Charles D owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,950 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,450 shares to 28,841 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 35,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).