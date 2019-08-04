Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $70.97 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 294.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 28,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 38,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 9,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.43M shares traded or 235.95% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 35,446 shares to 580,351 shares, valued at $28.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,926 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,165 shares. 162,757 are held by Natl Pension Serv. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,645 shares. State Street reported 3.88 million shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0.09% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 418,986 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,143 shares. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 36,076 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 30,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis holds 17,750 shares. Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Captrust Advisors accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Weiss Multi reported 0.07% stake. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Co has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 41,621 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co Ny. Macquarie Group owns 1.85M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,662 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 6.00M shares. Tiemann Invest Lc reported 9,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caprock Inc invested in 25,998 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company holds 53,621 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montgomery Mgmt holds 0.28% or 15,966 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 7.86 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 732,834 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 367,448 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

