Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Cinemark Holdings (FSLR) Holding; W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Cinemark Holdings Inc (FSLR) stake by 39.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 8,694 shares as Cinemark Holdings Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 30,458 shares with $1.22M value, up from 21,764 last quarter. Cinemark Holdings Inc now has $6.42B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 636,607 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is 7.01% above currents $267.03 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $27600 target in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. See W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 268 shares. Security Natl Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Automobile Association stated it has 43,918 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.01% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Co holds 0.01% or 776 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) accumulated 11,594 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 76,964 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 8,207 were reported by Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% or 150 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 4,722 shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 58 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 2,672 shares in its portfolio.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $267.03. About 181,638 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares stake. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 690,007 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.04% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Citigroup invested 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Wellington Shields Ltd stated it has 0.46% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Domini Impact Invests Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,929 shares. Sei Invs Commerce holds 0.01% or 84,075 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 42,461 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% or 96,850 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 949 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 119 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Among 2 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $65’s average target is 6.68% above currents $60.93 stock price. First Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.