Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Centene (CNC) Stake by $1.99 Million; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $21.79 Million Its Position

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 1.81M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 37,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 76,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 39,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 2.83M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $254.79 million for 21.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.75 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.01% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 112,292 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability reported 130,537 shares. Asset One Company stated it has 150,077 shares. 105,744 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co. World Asset Management reported 17,146 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 367 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 156,984 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 2,782 shares. Tdam Usa owns 3,238 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 8,057 shares to 169,921 shares, valued at $40.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,010 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.