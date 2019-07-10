Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Cameco (CCJ)

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 195.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 13,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 213,145 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,335 shares to 38,360 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,515 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 3,215 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc accumulated 476,658 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 4,500 are owned by Park Oh. 99 were accumulated by First Personal Services. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 8,700 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 5.69% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 54,107 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 425,316 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 165,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,024 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares to 423,000 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).