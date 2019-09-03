Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position in Centene (CNC) by $1.99 Million as Share Price Rose; The Coca (KO) Holding Has Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 250,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 736,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.51M, up from 486,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 37,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 76,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 39,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 522 shares to 8,665 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,684 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 76,597 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.38M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 38,610 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Raymond James Assocs owns 266,401 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 72,696 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 21,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 212,226 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag owns 14,426 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 153,438 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.53% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 61,538 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf reported 6,720 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2,520 shares to 20,414 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) by 10,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,251 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

