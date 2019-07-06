Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Semtech (KN) as Share Value Rose; Umb Bank N A Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, up from 188,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (KN) by 79.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 28,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 271,296 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN)

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,666 shares to 222,619 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,342 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,100 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc owns 3,787 shares. Jane Street Group Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dubuque Bancorporation Trust invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acg Wealth invested in 7,009 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 1,616 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 6,992 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank stated it has 5,705 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0.49% or 5.14 million shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,486 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,722 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 6,383 shares. Anderson Hoagland & accumulated 7,391 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 52,901 shares to 61,729 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 10,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,848 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AVB).