Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Rev Group (FSP) Position as Share Price Rose; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $10.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 57,594 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Rev Group Inc (FSP) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 37,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Rev Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 283,973 shares traded. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) has declined 4.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q EPS 1c; 29/03/2018 – VERBUND deploys ADVA FSP 3000 to power renewable energy ambitions; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 17/04/2018 – NYSERNet deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) in statewide R&E network; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q FFO 22c/Shr-FFO 24c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Net $1.43M

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight (NASDAQ:TCX) by 32,527 shares to 35,642 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Holdings Inc by 14,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NYSE:DEI).

More notable recent Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “More than half of these high-yield dividend stocks are on sale – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on April 06, 2018. More interesting news about Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Janney Montgomery Scott Award Winning Real Estate Expert Robert Stevenson Details Asset Value Direction for 2018 and Beyond – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Recast of Existing Unsecured Credit Facility into $1 Billion Facility and Agreement for the Private Placement of $200 Million Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: October 24, 2017.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 109,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 154,902 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 209,274 were accumulated by Cadence Lc. Foundry Prns Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 10,724 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 796 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,700 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Lc holds 47,602 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 8,737 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,679 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 20,111 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).