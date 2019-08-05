Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $397,296; Market Valuation Declined; As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.27 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 2,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 36,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 327,576 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 85,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 723,773 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 809,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 998,517 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Comm owns 25,863 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 61,400 shares. Cibc World has 141,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,447 shares. Voloridge Mgmt owns 115,027 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.04% or 9,892 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 3.98M shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,734 shares. Scotia Incorporated owns 40,596 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 12,544 shares. Interest Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 326,418 shares. First In reported 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 979 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 265,796 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $119.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks (Prn) by 2.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $742.81M for 16.25 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.