Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (EPZM) by $705,726; Agf Investments Increases Position in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (EPZM) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 13,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 3,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190,000, down from 16,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 500,756 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 50,385 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 31,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 2.00M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19,448 shares to 304,297 shares, valued at $68.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. by 9,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HL, AOS and BOX – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A.O. Smith lowers 2019 outlook as firm expects China sales up to 20% lower – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.09% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Korea holds 76,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested 1.34% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Blair William & Il owns 5,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. 432 were accumulated by Gradient Investments. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 8,924 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 9,680 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc reported 6,207 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 348 shares. 417,303 are held by Dupont Capital Management. Gemmer Asset Ltd stated it has 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.58 million are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:MG) by 4,657 shares to 10,843 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble by 121,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Q2 Loss In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Epizyme (EPZM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 55,900 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 30 shares. 40,483 were reported by Tudor Et Al. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 427 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 3,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 65,752 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 101,959 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,661 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).