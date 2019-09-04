Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $411,008 as Share Price Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 21,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 587,661 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48M, down from 608,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 2.21 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, up from 78,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $166.94. About 88,126 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,049 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 19.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) by 41,900 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT).