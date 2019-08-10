Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Scotts Miracle Gro (KEYS) Position by $302,988; Market Valuation Rose; Second Curve Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Stock Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.11M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro (KEYS) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 15,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 26,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 32,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 37,125 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 94,497 shares. Putnam Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,276 shares. Pnc Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 42,831 shares. Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 42,978 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 82,540 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 111,900 shares. American has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Proshare Advsrs Limited Co invested in 44,723 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 3.69M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 238,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 23,226 shares to 24,380 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Serie (NASDAQ:VICR) by 10,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).