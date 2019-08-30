Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake in Cooper Tire And Rubber (HAIN) by $593,892 as Share Price Rose; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Cut Position by $2.88 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cooper Tire And Rubber (HAIN) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 25,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cooper Tire And Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69M shares traded or 130.11% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.285. About 131,885 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 31,000 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $76.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local energy company booted from stock exchange – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 284,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has 73,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,240 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 306,097 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 6.86 million shares. 445,140 are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Walthausen And Ltd Liability reported 1.37 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.10M shares stake. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 100 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 492,864 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 1.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,216 are held by Personal Cap Advsrs. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 18,100 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 9,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,616 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 35,204 shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.97% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Indexiq Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% or 16,634 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 13,069 shares. Lumina Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,000 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clean Yield Grp invested 1.8% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Thompson Inv Management Inc holds 18,565 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Lp owns 1.65M shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Reports Sale of Tilda to EBRO FOODS SA for $342M in Cash – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Strategic Sale of Tilda – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.08 million shares valued at $49.19 million was made by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:DRI) by 83,169 shares to 104,228 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,714 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties Reit In.