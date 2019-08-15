Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding in Bruker (ED) by $842,261 as Shares Declined; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (ED) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 45,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.49 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 40,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 901,359 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,335 shares to 105,607 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium, Icom unveil dedicated satellite PTT radio – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget SpaceX; Iridium Communications Is Already Delivering Next-Gen Satellite Internet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Iridium Communications Starts 2019 Ready for Rapid Growth – The Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium +3.6% on beats, reiterated FY view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. Shares for $846 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $2,329 were bought by Cawley Timothy. $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, June 30. 29 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,283 were bought by Sanchez Robert. 115 shares valued at $9,730 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $2,184 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 64,363 shares to 76,906 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 13,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.