Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut By $521,088 Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 111 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 96 cut down and sold stock positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 167.16 million shares, up from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brandywine Realty Trust in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 39.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 10,856 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 205,529 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 216,385 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $83.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 8.29% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust for 1.40 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 683,800 shares or 6.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 3.07% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The Maryland-based Legg Mason Inc. has invested 2.4% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 2.25M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

