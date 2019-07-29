Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake in Walt Disney (DIS) as Stock Rose; As Target Corp. (TGT) Share Price Declined, Private Trust Co Has Lifted Holding by $1.32 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 7.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 290.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 1.77 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,472 shares to 56,115 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,491 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,738 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).