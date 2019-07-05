Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $5.17 Billion as Share Price Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 35,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,886 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88B, up from 171,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $150.23. About 77,633 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 1.42M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

