Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Stake in Great Southern Bancorp (PTEN) by $2.99 Million as Shares Declined; As At&T (Put) (T) Valuation Rose, 683 Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc (PTEN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 58,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 62,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.57 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,541 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 0.61% stake. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 83,295 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc, New York-based fund reported 107,133 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.65M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 239,738 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Diligent Lc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviance Lc reported 28,469 shares. 47,535 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 770,270 shares. Credit Cap Lc accumulated 130,637 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.13% or 99,272 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta reported 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameriprise has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Ser accumulated 0.21% or 34,564 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 105,000 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:THO) by 24,630 shares to 41,163 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:TAST) by 20,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine has invested 0.15% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 990,447 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 40,477 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 689,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated stated it has 4,800 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 127,558 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association reported 33,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 868,211 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 902,125 shares.