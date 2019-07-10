Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) by $466,169 as Market Valuation Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 42,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 745,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 787,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 2.12 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,466 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, down from 130,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 1.04M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 6,015 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd holds 57,408 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dowling Yahnke Llc reported 48,557 shares. Mitchell Com owns 40,144 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Chemical Bank stated it has 26,502 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 89,142 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,950 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Inc has 4,300 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 819 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited holds 26,860 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,537 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 28,368 shares to 38,003 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 152,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 1,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Moreover, City has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 202,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 28,351 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.01% or 9,100 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 10,446 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 2,970 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 24,490 shares. Lpl Fin Lc invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Moreover, Tompkins Corporation has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 11.67 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 1.84M shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 3,165 shares to 556,173 shares, valued at $79.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.83 million for 13.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. The insider Dahya Hanif bought $43,148.