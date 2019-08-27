Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased By $2.03 Million Its Mohawk Industries (AIMC) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish GameStop Corp. (GME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (AIMC) stake by 83.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 16,137 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 3,225 shares with $407,000 value, down from 19,362 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $1.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 207,629 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform

The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 5.14 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned after only three months on the job; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $376.86 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Altra (AIMC) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Suggests It’s 35% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.