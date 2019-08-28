Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Its Position in Lam Research (UNFI) by $544,518; Banbury Partners Decreased Its Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Stock Price Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 341,842 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (UNFI) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 13,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 16,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 833,152 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 35,347 shares to 42,809 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 12,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 38,777 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 19,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 17,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valueworks Limited Company has 4.86% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 549,070 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com owns 315,231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 5,979 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 118,115 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0.05% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Street Corporation has 1.59 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 240 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,991 shares.

